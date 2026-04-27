x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Sparta honors fallen firefighters

Sparta. Sparta Township honored fallen firefighters with a proclamation and by lighting the municipal center red.

Sparta /
| 27 Apr 2026 | 01:37
    Sparta Township has recognized Fallen Firefighters Week with a proclamation and the lighting town hall in red.
    Sparta Township has recognized Fallen Firefighters Week with a proclamation and the lighting town hall in red. ( Photo: Dave Smith)
    Sparta Township honored fallen firefighters by ligthing the Municipal Center red.
    Sparta Township honored fallen firefighters by ligthing the Municipal Center red. ( Photo: Dave Smith)