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Sparta honors fallen firefighters
Sparta. Sparta Township honored fallen firefighters with a proclamation and by lighting the municipal center red.
Dave Smith
Sparta
/
| 27 Apr 2026 | 01:37
Sparta Township has recognized Fallen Firefighters Week with a proclamation and the lighting town hall in red.
(
Photo: Dave Smith
)
Sparta Township honored fallen firefighters by ligthing the Municipal Center red.
(
Photo: Dave Smith
)
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