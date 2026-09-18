Sparta hosts 2026 Tri-County Senior Olympics

Sparta hosted the 2026 Tri-County Senior Olympics, bringing together senior athletes from Sparta, Randolph, West Milford, Pequannock, Morris and Wayne.

The participating communities take turns hosting the annual event.

This year’s competition featured six events: rubber chicken toss, ladderball, cornhole, soccer kick, golf putt and Frisbee toss. Medals were awarded to the top three men and women in each event.

Three Sparta residents — Ralph McClellan, Mindy Hazzard and Elaine Fogerty — took home medals.

Each participating community also presented a Spirit Award. Sparta’s recipient was Diann Sayers.

Randolph finished first overall, followed by West Milford in second and Wayne in third.

Sparta Recreation hosted practices for local seniors before the competition to help participants prepare for the events.

The event was supported by numerous local businesses, organizations and volunteers. Culligan Water provided a water truck, while Starbucks provided and donated coffee. ShopRite donated a gift card that helped cover yogurt for breakfast. Anna Patras Orthodontics, The Chelsea at Sparta and the Sparta Municipal Alliance also sponsored the event.

The Sparta Ambulance Squad was on standby, while the Sparta Police Department provided the Color Guard and police presence throughout the event. Piper McCarrick sang the national anthem, Neill Clark spoke during the opening ceremony, and Marianne Dilworth carried the ceremonial “torch,” represented by a bubble machine.

Sparta Parks and Recreation staff helped organize and operate the event, with additional assistance from Howard and Janice Fisher, Renne Sotherden, Rita Munroe, Anne Lopuch and Brett Laguerra.

Organizers also recognized the participating seniors for helping make the event a success.