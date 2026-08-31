Sixth annual Cornament brings community together for cornhole tournament

The sixth annual Cornament cornhole tournament brought families, friends, community members and local businesses together Saturday, Aug. 29, for a day of friendly competition and community camaraderie.

Organized by co-chairs Pamela Miller and Megan Jent, the event had 38 teams registered as of Aug. 28, with additional teams expected to register on the day of the tournament.

“The Cornament is about so much more than cornhole,” Miller said. “It’s about bringing our community together, having fun, and celebrating the incredible support we receive from our local families, businesses, volunteers, and sponsors.”

The event was made possible through the efforts of volunteers and sponsors, who organizers thanked for helping make the tournament an annual community tradition.