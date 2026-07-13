Sparta Education Foundation announces sixth annual cornament

The Sparta Education Foundation will host its sixth annual SEF Cornament on Saturday, Aug. 29, at Station Park.

The family-friendly cornhole tournament will bring together residents, local businesses, families and friends for a day of competition, entertainment and community activities while raising funds to support Sparta students.

Teams of two will compete in a tournament format with a minimum of three games guaranteed. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top adult teams, while youth winners will receive cornhole board sets and other prizes.

The event will include competitive and recreational cornhole play, music, food trucks, refreshments, family activities, community vendors and sponsor displays. Spectators are invited to attend and enjoy the festivities.

“The event has grown into more than just a tournament — it’s become a community tradition that directly supports educational opportunities and experiences for Sparta students,” Sparta Education Foundation representatives said.

Proceeds from the Cornament benefit the Sparta Education Foundation, a nonprofit organization that provides grants and supports initiatives designed to enhance educational experiences throughout Sparta Public Schools.

Registration information, sponsorship opportunities and event updates are available at www.SEFcornament.com.