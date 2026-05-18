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Spartans, Let’s Eat hosts wine tasting fundraiser to support local families

Sparta. Community members gathered May 16 for a wine tasting fundraiser benefiting Spartans Let’s Eat and its efforts to combat food insecurity.

Sparta /
| 18 May 2026 | 03:08
    The board of Spartans, Let's Eat poses for a photo.
    The board of Spartans, Let's Eat poses for a photo. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Laura Seck of Sparta gives a speech.
    Laura Seck of Sparta gives a speech. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Megan Kadel, left, and Katie Harris, both of Sparta, pose for a photo.
    Megan Kadel, left, and Katie Harris, both of Sparta, pose for a photo. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)

Spartans, Let’s Eat hosted a wine tasting fundraiser May 16, bringing community members together for an evening of wine, small bites, door prizes and charitable giving.

The event featured wine selections and expertise from Lourdes of the Vine, while Amy DiRenzo hosted the gathering from her personal wine cellar.

Proceeds from the ticketed fundraiser benefited Spartans Let’s Eat, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting local families facing food insecurity.

Organizers said they were grateful for the strong community support and hope to host similar fundraising events in the future.