Sparta Recreation bids farewell to summer with chalk festival

Families gathered at White Lake Fields Friday evening for Sparta Recreation’s Summer Sidewalk Chalk Festival, a community event that brought colorful artwork, bubbles, food and an outdoor movie together for a final summer celebration.

A bubble cart, inflatable slide and food trucks added to the evening’s activities.

Local vendors The Greek Kitchen and Brick & Brew served food as residents enjoyed the warm summer evening at the fields, located at 181 White Lake Road.

The celebration continued after the chalk festival with an outdoor movie beginning at 8 p.m. Families gathered under the stars to watch Zootopia 2, with the movie scheduled to run until approximately 9:30 p.m.

The event was promoted by Sparta Recreation as a way for the community to “bid farewell to summer,” giving local families an opportunity to spend one of the season’s final evenings together outdoors.

With school beginning and fall approaching, the festival offered a colorful send-off to summer while bringing Sparta-area residents together for an evening of recreation, food and entertainment.