Sparta residents press council on billing, permit delays, veterans tax ordinance

Sparta Township residents voiced concerns on Dec. 11 about a bill regarding a Trails Committee matter.

Speakers questioned a $19,000 bill submitted by Douglas or Owen Dykstra, that several speakers said was originally proposed to be done at no cost, raising questions about why the bill was issued.

Town officials advised that the charge may be related to wetland mitigation work. However, residents countered that the documentation lists the work as “Phase One,” not mitigation. The council stated that the issue requires further review and will be discussed at a future meeting.

Attention then turned to delays within the zoning and building department.

David Sears, a partner at ANDesign, addressed the council on behalf of his firm’s clients, expressing frustration with extended wait times for zoning and building permits. Sears said applicants are often waiting two to three months for approvals, compared with the two- to three-week turnaround typical in neighboring municipalities.

Council members acknowledged the concern, noting that the issue is well known and has had broader economic consequences for the town. They stated that businesses and developers are reluctant to work in Sparta due to the delays, contributing to vacant commercial properties and lost revenue. The council agreed to look further into the matter and explore potential solutions to improve efficiency.

The most heated topic of the evening was Ordinance 25-20, which proposes changes to how disabled veterans receive property tax refunds.

Numerous residents spoke in opposition, calling the ordinance flawed and urging the council to withdraw it and reintroduce a revised version at a later date. Speakers emphasized that the most recent citation referenced in the ordinance has not been used and questioned the fairness of the proposal.

One resident drew applause when he stated, “If you can’t balance your budgets because of lack of expertise, don’t do it on the back of disabled veterans.”

The council took the public comments under advisement. Further discussion is expected at an upcoming session.