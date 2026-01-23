Sparta Robotics teams shine at VEX Push Back relay

Sparta High School robotics teams delivered another strong performance Sunday, Jan. 18, competing in the VEX Robotics Push Back Relay at Cedar Grove High School against 54 teams from across the region.

Sparta’s Team 5249A, “Aneeesh,” finished with a 3-2 record. Team 5249J, “JumpStart,” a freshman team, had a standout showing in the Skills Challenge and is currently ranked 16th in New Jersey. Team 5249V, “Velocity,” also went 3-2 in head-to-head qualifier matches, ranked 13th overall for the day and advanced to the quarterfinals of the tournament portion of the event.

Team 5249S, “Safety Hazard,” posted a 3-2 record before being eliminated in the round of 16, while Team 5249W, “Wizards,” also finished 3-2 in competition.

“Robotics offers a great opportunity for Sparta students to grow in the applications of all the STEM areas,” said Mark Meola, coach and robotics teacher. “It is amazing to see each design evolve over the course of the year as students grow in their knowledge and understanding.”

Co-captain and coder Sneha Verma of Team 5249S said the event provided valuable experience for the teams.

“Cedar Grove was a great learning opportunity for all Sparta teams. It was a good way to see what works and doesn’t on the field and establish connections with others so we can work better together,” she said.