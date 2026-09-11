Sparta’s Vincenzo LaPilusa earns four major Scouting ranks

For most Scouts, earning one of Scouting’s highest ranks represents the culmination of years of work. For Sparta’s Vincenzo LaPilusa, the goal was to earn them all.

After receiving his Summit and Sea Scout Quartermaster ranks during a June 6 Bridge of Honor ceremony, LaPilusa became one of a small number of Scouts to earn the four major youth Scouting ranks: Eagle, Denali, Summit and Quartermaster.

LaPilusa’s Scouting journey began with Pack 82 in Sparta, where he earned his Arrow of Light in March 2015. As a Cub Scout, he earned all available belt loops as a first grader and later earned all 21 Webelos pins.

After joining Troop 276 in Byram, LaPilusa learned about merit badges and the 21 required for Eagle Scout. After earning his first, Reading, he decided to earn every available merit badge.

His family initially viewed the goal as youthful enthusiasm.

“We took his proclamation as youthful exuberance, and thought he would abandon that goal in due time,” his sister Gina said. “But his resolve only got stronger as the years went by.”

LaPilusa ultimately earned 138 merit badges, which was the maximum available in 2021. He also earned 23 Eagle Palm pins and received his Eagle Scout rank with Troop 85 in Andover-Newton.

Among his most challenging merit badges were Bugling and Scuba.

“I learned to play the bugle, and I did not sound good - but I kept going until I learned the required songs,” LaPilusa said. “To earn the Scuba merit badge, I had to get my PADI certification.”

LaPilusa later joined Team 54 in Hohokus and earned the Denali Award. After Varsity Scouting ended nationally, he turned to Venturing, joining Crew 289 in West Milford.

When that crew disbanded, LaPilusa joined Sea Scouts and Ship 243 in Rahway, where he began working toward the Quartermaster rank. He later joined Ship 1908, also known as the Rising Phoenix, and worked with Ship 228 aboard the Sea Dart II, a 65-foot converted tugboat.

Through Ship 1908 and Crew 1908, LaPilusa completed the requirements for Summit and Quartermaster.

“I couldn’t have asked for better mentors - first with Skip Meseck, and then with Skipper David,” LaPilusa said.

His Summit project involved leading a team that built a heavy-duty table for the Sparta Community Pantry. For his Quartermaster project, his team collected musical instruments for Hungry for Music.

“Each project was important to me because I knew I was helping people in my community,” LaPilusa said.

His accomplishments also include the Venturing Quest, Ranger and Trust awards, the Venturing Shooting Sports Outstanding Achievement Award, and Sea Scout Qualified Seaman and Small Boat Handler honors. He also earned the Four Pillars of Religious Emblems and completed SeaBadge.

LaPilusa completed his Scouting accomplishments while attending Montclair State University, where he recently graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in film and television production. His two most recent films have been invited to several festivals.

His mother, Adrianne, said the family was grateful for the relationships he developed through Sea Scouts.

“We are so proud of him,” she said. “We feel blessed that Vincenzo found his way to Ship 1908, finding Skipper David and his dedicated family, to end his journey in Scouting.”

Although his youth Scouting career has ended, LaPilusa has registered as an adult member with Ship 1908 and plans to mentor young Sea Scouts and Venturers pursuing their own goals.

For LaPilusa, the Scouting journey continues.