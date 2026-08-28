Sparta schools prepare for new year with cell phone restrictions, leadership changes

Superintendent Dr. Matthew Beck on Aug. 27 at the Sparta Public Schools Board of Education meeting delivered several updates and new information to the Spartan community as the first day of school is right around the corner.

With an earlier start than usual this year, as the first day of school for the 2026-2027 academic year will take place Monday, Aug. 31, Sparta is gearing up for “back to school.”

Open houses have been held and successful, bus routes and class schedules are available and all six Sparta district schools are ready to welcome back students, faculty and staff.

The Sparta High School Vice Principal position that was left open after last month’s BOE meeting was announced as filled by Micheal Malakuskie who has been a teacher at Sparta Middle School and in the district for around 20 years.

Other administrative changes and new roles due to retirements and budget changes are the following: Jamie Barker, principal of Sparta High School; Frank Ciaburri, principal of Helen Morgan School; Laura Kasa, principal of Milton School Early Childhood Center; Michael Petrucelli, principal of Sparta Middle School; Ryan Shafer, vice principal of Sparta Middle School; Doug Layman, director of student support services; Brent Rivers, director of educational and information technology; Cherie Shefferman, director of instructional services for elementary education; and Marisa Wilson, director of instructional services for secondary education.

This school year, students and teachers will be following new policy which pertains to cell phones and other Internet enabled devices. There will now be a bell-to-bell restriction on cell phones following the new state law. This applies to students in all grade levels.

“While we were ahead of the curve in restricting the use of cell phones over the past few years, the new law requires us to prohibit the use of these devices,” Beck said.

Prior to the school board meeting, Beck sent a letter to the school district community regarding school year “need to knows” which involved information about the new cellphone restriction.

“There are specific exceptions to this new ‘bell-to-bell’ protocol, which include the use of a medical device upon written notice to the Principal and school nurse, use in support of an IEP and/or 504 plan, use with the permission of a school staff member supervising the student in a curricular or school-sponsored co-curricular activity, and use for seniors if and when they leave the SHS campus for Senior Privilege Lunch,” Beck wrote. “Additional information pertaining to protocols at the high school will continue to be shared by Sparta High School Administration.”

On the topic of technology use in the district, BOE President Kaitlin Gagnon shared the latest curriculum of the districts new technology philosophy. Gagnon says the philosophy coincides with “Goal 2” which seeks to find a balance between digital and interpersonal learning.

The philosophy is focused on ensuring that Sparta schools are monitoring and purposefully integrating technology into instructional environments, to add to the learning experience rather than replace it.

In addition to other updates, Dr. Beck provided yet another Milton School Update, sharing that the Aug. 12 open house went smoothly.

“As we were granted access to the building only on July 1, moving all of the furniture, and preparing the facility for an open house in just six weeks time is nothing short of miraculous,” said Dr. Beck. “I would like to thank all for the administrators, preschool teaching and support staff, the transportation department our IT team and our buildings and grounds team who were able to make this outstanding feat happen.”

Student absences will also be a main focus this academic year as Beck presented the numbers over the course of the last few years regarding student absences.

There has been significant decline in absences throughout the district, however the average percentage for each school is still over the 10% threshold accepted by the New Jersey Dept. of Education.

The data used by the BOE is from the 2025 academic year as each year the Board receives the report from the year prior. This year’s numbers will show if there is any increase or decrease from last academic year will not be available until next fall.