Sparta teen earns both Eagle Scout and Girl Scout Gold awards

Abigail Weisbeck of Sparta has earned both the Eagle Scout Award and Girl Scout Gold Award, the highest honors in Scouting America and Girl Scouts, respectively.

Weisbeck completed two community service projects as part of the achievements, focusing on different needs in the Sparta area.

For her Eagle Scout project, Weisbeck helped renovate the Sparta Community Food Pantry. She painted walls and installed wall panels to improve the space used by volunteers and families who rely on the pantry.

Weisbeck has volunteered at the pantry for several years. During the past two summers, she regularly helped clients in the store, which she described as one of her favorite volunteer activities.

For her Girl Scout Gold Award project, Weisbeck focused on helping families find resources for adults with disabilities.

She interviewed representatives from several agencies that provide services to adults with disabilities and created a video featuring the interviews. The resource is designed to help individuals and families learn about available services and identify where they can seek assistance.

The two projects allowed Weisbeck to address different community needs while developing leadership, organizational and service skills.

Her accomplishments reflect years of involvement in both Girl Scouts and Scouting America and a commitment to using those experiences to serve others.