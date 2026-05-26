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Sparta VFW holds Memorial Day ceremony

Sparta. The Sparta VFW held a Memorial Day service on May 25.

Sparta /
| 26 May 2026 | 12:09
    A marine holds a photo during the ceremony.
    A marine holds a photo during the ceremony. ( Photo: Nancy Madasci)
    Sparta scouts salute at the ceremony.
    Sparta scouts salute at the ceremony. ( Photo: Nancy Madasci)
    The Sparta police salute during the ceremony.
    The Sparta police salute during the ceremony. ( Photo: Nancy Madasci)