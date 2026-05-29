Sussex County Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market to open season

The Sussex County Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market at the Fairgrounds will open for the season Saturday, June 13, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will continue operating every second and fourth Saturday of the month.

The market supports local farmers, 4-H participants and artisan crafters from across the region.

Featured vendors include Brodhecker Farm, offering farm-fresh eggs and prepared foods, and Ideal Farms, providing locally grown vegetables. Daisy Fields Bakery is also participating, with 4-H youth receiving a percentage of select sales.

Artisan offerings include handmade jewelry, wooden signage, photographic prints of Sussex County, decorative lanterns, novelty towels, crocheted items and goat milk soaps. Additional handmade items, such as themed pillowcases, will also be available.

The market is located at the Sussex County Fairgrounds.

The market will operate throughout the season on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month.