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Sussex County Rowing Club prepares for meet
Rowing. The Sussex County Rowing Club, made up of students from Sparta High School and Pope John XXIII Regional High School finished up a recent practice.
Nancy Madasci
Sussex County
/
| 10 Apr 2026 | 02:23
Members of the Sussex County Rowing Club carry a boat away from the water after a recent practice. The club is made up of Students from Sparta High School and Pope John XXIII Regional High School.
(
Photo: Nancy Madasci
)
Members of the Sussex County Rowing Clu lower a canoe into the water after a recent practice. The club is made up of Students from Sparta High School and Pope John XXIII Regional High School.
(
Photo: Nancy Madasci
)
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