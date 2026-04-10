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Sussex County Rowing Club prepares for meet

Rowing. The Sussex County Rowing Club, made up of students from Sparta High School and Pope John XXIII Regional High School finished up a recent practice.

Sussex County /
| 10 Apr 2026 | 02:23
    Members of the Sussex County Rowing Club carry a boat away from the water after a recent practice. The club is made up of Students from Sparta High School and Pope John XXIII Regional High School.
    Members of the Sussex County Rowing Club carry a boat away from the water after a recent practice. The club is made up of Students from Sparta High School and Pope John XXIII Regional High School. ( Photo: Nancy Madasci)
    Members of the Sussex County Rowing Clu lower a canoe into the water after a recent practice. The club is made up of Students from Sparta High School and Pope John XXIII Regional High School.
    Members of the Sussex County Rowing Clu lower a canoe into the water after a recent practice. The club is made up of Students from Sparta High School and Pope John XXIII Regional High School. ( Photo: Nancy Madasci)