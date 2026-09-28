Van Kirk Homestead Museum to open for Sussex County Heritage Weekend

The Van Kirk Homestead Museum will open its doors to the public Sunday, Oct. 11, as part of Sussex County’s 16th annual Heritage Weekend.

The Sparta Historical Society will host visitors from 1 to 4 p.m. at the museum, 336 Main St., offering an opportunity to explore local history and learn about the society’s work.

The annual Heritage Weekend is sponsored by the Sussex County Arts and Heritage Council and features historical sites and museums throughout the county.

The Van Kirk Homestead Museum features period rooms and exhibits covering mining, the Edison era, farming, industry and recreation. Its current changing exhibition, “Happy Birthday America-250 Years!,” focuses on Revolutionary-era Sussex County and the trades practiced by local residents.

Visitors also can see the museum’s original Van Kirk colonial kitchen, which was restored in 2019. The exhibit illustrates the labor-intensive methods used during the 18th century to prepare and preserve food.

The fall exhibition also highlights tree varieties found on the museum property, including a 375-year-old New Jersey Heritage white oak. The exhibit explores the environmental, economic and social importance of trees, as well as local tree products and historical uses.

An outdoor tree scavenger hunt will be available, and a presentation is scheduled for 2 p.m.

Admission is free.