East West Karate & Fitness hosts annual Winter Shiai competition

East West Karate & Fitness of Sparta hosted its annual Winter Shiai competition March 28, led by Sensei Joe Malaro, Sensei Jim Malaro and Shihan Scott Klinger, with participants ranging in age from 4 to 68.

The event featured competitions in kata, group kata and weapons. Kata, a traditional component of Isshinryu karate originating in Okinawa, Japan, emphasizes self-defense techniques through structured movements, while building discipline, control and competitive spirit.

Students were promoted to new rank levels and received awards for competition performance and yearlong achievement. Organizers said the event showcased strong performances across all age groups.

The Malaro family, including Barbara Malaro, continues the legacy of the karate academy, which was founded in 1989 and remains a family-run business.

Two students, Stuart Askin and Maya Kim, were promoted to black belt rank (sho dan) during the event.

East West Karate & Fitness offers classes for all ages and skill levels at its Sparta location on Lafayette Road.