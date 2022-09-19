Graduates from three area high schools tackle college sports this fall

The regular season for many college-level sports is still very much in a young stage, but that hasn’t stopped some locally grown student athletes to make a name for themselves.

Brooke Bode, a graduate of Kittatinny High School, and Lanie Scuralli and Blaise Vallorosi, who both graduated from Newton High School, are all members of the Centenary University women’s soccer team this year. Scuralli, a junior defender, started in all six matches to begin the regular season for Centenary. Vallorosi, a junior forward, started in each of the first six games and had two goals and two assists during that span. Bode, a sophomore defender, competed in all six games to start the season and started in four of them. In games played through September 19, the Cyclones had an overall record of 1-4-1, with a win and a tie at home. On October 1, they are slated to host John Jay College. Scuralli is listed as an education major, Vallorosi as a biology major and Bode as a business and marketing major.

Kenneth Sanchez, a graduate of Lenape Valley High School, is on the roster as a senior for the College of Saint Elizabeth men’s cross-country team this year. On October 3, the Eagles are scheduled to participate in the Jersey City Cross Country Championship at Lincoln Park.

Kelly Ann Earrusso, also formerly of Lenape Valley High School, is a junior on the roster of the Centenary University women’s cross-country program this year. Earrusso finished in 31st place overall and second for the team at the Charger Invitational in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, on September 16. The Cyclones placed fifth at the Charger Invitational. On October 2, they are scheduled to participate in the Queensborough Cross Country Invitational in Bronx, New York. Earrusso is listed a biology and education major.

Jessie Brannick, a Newton High School graduate, is a junior defender for the Drew University women’s soccer team this season. Brannick started in one game through September 23 for Drew. After seven matches, the Rangers had an overall record of 5-2, with a 4-1 mark on their home field. On October 1, they are slated to host Catholic University in a Landmark Conference contest. Brannick is listed as a biology major.

McKenzie Delahanty, a Lenape Valley High School graduate, is a redshirt senior for the Monmouth University women’s cross-country program this year. Delahanty placed seventh for her team at the Jasper Fall XC Invite on September 17 in Montgomery, New York. The Hawks won the team championship at the Jasper Fall XC Invite. On September 23, they are scheduled to take part in the Battle in Beantown at Franklin Park in Boston, Massachusetts.

Lindsey Bicher, also formerly of Lenape Valley High School, is a senior midfielder for the Montclair State University field hockey team this season. Bicher started in the first five games of the regular season for Montclair State. Through September 17, the Red Hawks had two overall victories, both of which occurred on their home field. On October 4, they are scheduled to host Kean University in a New Jersey Athletic Conference contest. Bicher is listed as a public health major.