Pope John teams collect wins in field hockey, soccer and volleyball

Gabriella Celentano had a goal and an assist and Brooke Hughen and Giada Reali also scored as the Pope John High field hockey team earned its first victory of the season with a 3-0 decision against Morris Hills on Wednesday, Sept. 16, in Rockaway.

Goalies Delaney Hartman and Ivy Jones combined on the shutout for the Lady Lions, who held an 11-0 edge in shots.

The victory snapped a 10-game losing streak for Pope John, which improved to 1-4 this season.

Pope John will play host to Blair on Thursday, Sept. 24, at 4:30 p.m. before playing host to Parsippany Hills on Tuesday, Sept. 29 at 4 p.m.

Pope John Boys Soccer

Ethan Nowak scored the game-winner in the second overtime to lift the Lions to a 2-1 victory over Morris Hills on Tuesday, Sept. 15, in Rockaway.

Chase Torres scored in the second half as Pope John erased a 1-0 halftime deficit. Matthew Rivera made seven saves to anchor the Lions’ defense.

Pope John (3-1-2) then suffered its first loss of the season to West Morris, 2-0, on Saturday, Sept. 19 at West Morris. Rivera again made seven saves in the setback.

The Lions will host Roxbury on Thursday, Sept. 24, at 4 p.m. before playing at Morristown on Monday, Sept. 28, at 4 p.m.

Pope John Girls Soccer

Alex Piotrowsky had a goal and an assist and Skyler Wyatt and Bella Quinn also found the back of the net as the Lady Lions won for the first time this season with a 3-2 decision over Morris Hills on Tuesday, Sept. 15, at home.

Goalie Peighton Spidaletto halted three shots in net to key the defense.

Pope John (1-4) will play at Mount Olive on Friday, Sept. 25, before returning home to host to Morristown on Monday, Sept. 28 at 4 p.m.

Pope John Girls Volleyball

Madison Dugan totaled 13 service points, seven digs and four kills to lift the Lady Lions to its first win of the fall - a 25-17, 25-21 decision over High Point - on Thursday, Sept. 17, at home.

Other catalysts included Alexa Jagger (three digs), Daniko Pairo (one dig, one assist), Katarina Baker (eight assists, five service points, one dig, one ace), Maci Gnecco (six service points, five aces, one block), Maiti Losey (four kills, two digs, one block, one service point, one ace), Maria Boyle (four assists) and Nora Marino (seven kills, six digs, two service points).

Pope John (1-3) will play at Chatham on Thursday, Sept. 24, at 4 p.m. before traveling to play at Morris Hills on Monday, Sept. 28, at 4 p.m.

Sparta Cross Country

Celia Rossettini placed third in a time of 20:45 and Thomas Zapata was sixth in 18:01 to pace the Sparta girls and boys harriers at the Back to the Mountain Invitational at Garret Mountain on Saturday, Sept. 19 in Woodland Park.

In the 3,200-meter race, Mark Fagersten won the event in 11:11 while the girls were led by Madelyn Fasulo, who was second in 14:18 and Sarah Walsh, who was third in 14:28.