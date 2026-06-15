Sparta boys lacrosse wins program’s first state title

Sparta High has reached the top of the New Jersey boys lacrosse mountain.

Jace Stiansen totaled four goals, Eddie Brown added three goals and two assists and Johnny Palmer won 13-of-17 faceoffs to lift the Spartans to their first state championship as they pulled away from a one-goal lead at the half to earn a 9-5 victory over Ocean City in the NJSIAA Group 2 final on Saturday afternoon at The College of New Jersey in Ewing.

The state title is the first for Sparta - and first for any Sussex County boys lacrosse program - in New Jersey history.

Sparta ended the season on a 19-game winning streak and a record of 16-5 under fifth year head coach Sean Peterson.

“(Today) is really a culmination of what we’ve been building here the last few years,” stated Peterson. “To be the first team from the county to win a title is a very cool thing to be a part of.”

In a very low-scoring first half, Stiansen put Sparta on the board first, 3:30 into the opening period. That lead held until Ocean City knotted the score, 1-1, with 47 seconds remaining in the first quarter.

Marco Aquino then gave the Spartans a 2-1 halftime lead when he connected with 2:10 remaining in the second quarter.

The game was tied, 4-4, with just over two minutes remaining in the third quarter, but Sparta took the lead for good in a 16-second span as Brown quickly scored his second goal of the game just nine seconds after Ocean City’s tying goal and Palmer, a junior, then won the ensuing faceoff and flew to the net and scored to push the Spartans’ lead to 6-4.

With 33 seconds remaining in the period, Stiansen converted a feed from Brown for his third goal of the afternoon.

“Johnny Palmer was incredible,” began Peterson. “I can’t say enough about that kid. He trained so hard in the off-season and he has really produced for us, especially (today). I’m so happy for him.

The Sparta defense was anchored by senior goalie Jake Alliegro, who made seven saves.

“I want to credit assistant coach Brian Brennan, who has done a tremendous job working with our defense,” said Peterson. “We definitely thought this was possibly going to be a low scoring game. And they were up to the task.”

On Monday, June 9, Alliegro made a career-high 16 saves, Aquino collected three goals and two assists, Danny Westervelt scored three goals and Michael Pandiscia added a goal and three assists as Sparta defeated West Morris, 16-9, in the NJSIAA North Jersey, Group 2 final in Chester.

That win, avenged a 15-7 regular season setback on April 29 and was the last loss of the season for the Spartans.

Sparta then reeled off three straight victories in the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament and won that event for the second time in three years and third time overall with a 14-4 decision over Warren Hills on May 9.

Brown, a senior, finished his three-year varsity career with 139 goals, 73 assists and 62 ground balls with Aquino, also a three-year varsity player and senior, ended his career with 78 goals, 40 assists and 81 ground balls.

Jace Stiansen, a sophomore, will bring career totals of 74 goals, 11 assists and 39 ground balls into his junior campaign next year.

“I really think this is a jump point for the program,” began Peterson. “Its a pleasure to work with a lot of the young kids and our returning players will certainly drive them.”