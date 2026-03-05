Sparta brothers win age group titles at Jeff Pier Memorial Race

Patrick and Nicholas Brocky delivered standout performances at the Jeff Pier Memorial Race on Feb. 28 at Mount Peter Ski Area, each earning first place in their respective age groups.

Patrick won the U14 division and Nicholas took first place in U12 in the fast-paced dual slalom event, in which competitors race head-to-head on parallel courses.

The race is sanctioned by the New Jersey Ski Racing Association and honors the legacy of Coach Jeff Pier while celebrating excellence, sportsmanship and dedication in the New Jersey ski racing community.

The brothers, Sparta residents and members of the Mountain Creek Ski Race Team, will next represent New Jersey at the Francis Piche Invitational in Gilford, New Hampshire, where they will compete against top teams from across the Eastern region.