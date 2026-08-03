Sparta council honors state champion boys lacrosse team

The Sparta Township Council recognized the Sparta High School boys lacrosse team during on July 28, celebrating the program’s historic 2026 NJSIAA Group 2 state championship. This is the first state title in school history.

Head coach Sean Peterson attended the meeting alongside three players who are set to return next season. During the ceremony, Peterson expressed his appreciation to the Sparta Police Dept. for providing two police escorts following the championship victory.

“As an athlete, that was always a dream of mine,” Peterson said.

Peterson also praised his team’s character and work ethic, emphasizing that the players represented more than just success on the field.

“We worked really hard for these boys to be role models, they exemplify that in school,” Peterson said. “Our team was probably the underdog. There weren’t a lot of all-stars. It was just a bunch of guys who wanted to work together.”

Township Manager Jim Zepp said Sparta Town Hall was illuminated in blue and white to recognize the team’s accomplishment.

The Spartans secured the Group 2 state championship with a 9-5 victory over Ocean City High School at The College of New Jersey on June 13, 2026.

The championship capped an impressive postseason run that also included the North Group 2 sectional title, earned with a 12-4 win over West Morris Central High School, and the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament championship after defeating Warren Hills High School.

The Spartans closed the 2026 campaign with a 16-5 overall record, marking one of their most successful seasons.