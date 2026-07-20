Sparta, Pope John graduates compete in college spring sports

Elizabeth Enriquez and Annika Noel, both graduates of Sparta High School were members of the Rutgers University (New Brunswick campus) women’s rowing program this past season.

Noel was the coxswain for the Fourth Varsity 8 that placed second at the Big 10 Championships at Eagle Creek Reservoir in Indianapolis, Indiana. Enriquez was a part of the Varsity 8 that placed second as well at the Big 10 Championships.

The Scarlet Knights placed second in the team scoring at the Big 10 Championships. Noel is listed as a Environmental Policy, Institutes and Behaviors major and Enriquez is listed as a Microbiology major.

Kyle Miller (Pope John High School) was a senior pole vaulter for the Steven’s Institute of Technology (Hoboken) men’s outdoor track and field team. The Ducks placed fourth in the team scoring at the Middle Atlantic Conference (MAC) Outdoor Championships in Grantham, Pennsylvania. Miller is listed as a Computer Science major.

Anthony Cuccio (Pope John High School) was a junior defender for the Stockton University (Galloway) men’s lacrosse team this year. Cuccio competed in 10 games with a goal and 10 ground balls won for Stockton.

The Ospreys collected an overall record of 12-5 with a mark of 10-0 at home and 2-2 in the Coastal Lacrosse Conference (CLC). Stockton advanced to the CLC Tournament where they were defeated by Salisbury University in a game held in Maryland.

Anthony Patrickio (Sparta High School) was a freshman outfielder for the Rutgers University (Newark campus) baseball team this spring season. Patrickio played in six games and had a hit and two RBIs for Rutgers.

The Scarlet Raiders tallied 13 overall wins with a record of 7-6 on their home field and five victories in the New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC). Patrickio is listed as a Criminal Justice major.

Charly Peter (Pope John High School) was a sophomore pitcher and also played first base for the Rutgers University (Newark campus) softball team this spring season. Peter appeared in eight games, started in four of them and struck out 13 batters.

The Scarlet Raiders posted 10 overall wins with nine victories on their home field and two triumphs in the New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC).