Sparta, Pope John teams post wins in soccer, volleyball and cross country

After absorbing five straight losses to start the season, the Sparta High girls soccer team rebounded in a big way last week winning consecutive games against Mount Olive and Newton.

At home against Newton on Thursday, Sept. 24, Sparta received a second-half goal from Makayla Brown, who converted a feed from Mya Grycuk.

Callie Haines made eight saves in goal to earn her second straight shutout. Haines, a sophomore goalie averaging 10.1 saves this season, began the week with a three-save effort to earn her third career shutout.

Brown, Grycuk and Emmelyn Ku led the offense with one goal apiece. Courtney Wagner tallied totaled assists with Brynn Wagner also assisted a strike for Sparta, which held an 18-3 edge in shots.

The Lady Spartans (2-5) will play at Wayne Valley on Thursday, Oct. 1, at 4:30 p.m.

Pope John Boys Soccer

Alexander Pintado booted home a pass from Ethan Nowak in the second half and Matthew Rivera turned aside seven shots to earn his third shutout this season as Pope John edged Roxbury, 1-0, on Thursday, Sept. 24, at home.

Against Sparta on Sept. 21, the Lions received two goals from Luca Costa and one goal each from Pintado and Teo Fedullo.

Santiago Vargas and Damian Stawowy each tallied two assists while Rivera, a sophomore, made four saves. Pope John improved to 5-1-2 this fall while Sparta fell to 0-6.

Pope John Girls Soccer

Kayla Salinas and Skyler Wyatt each had a goal and an assist and Bella Quinn also found the back of the net to lift Pope John to a 3-0 victory at Mount Olive on Friday afternoon in Mount Olive.

Corinne Apor was stellar in goal, making 12 saves to uphold the shutout.

On Monday, Sept. 21, the Lady Lions received three goals and two assists from Quinn and two goals and two assists from Wyatt and Alex Piotrowsky to fuel a 9-3 victory over Paramus Catholic in Sparta.

Sadie Sakowski and Salinas each added a goal and Peighton Spidaletto made seven saves to anchor the defense.

Pope John (3-4) will play at Wallkill Valley on Tuesday, Oct. 6, at 4 p.m.

Pope John Girls Volleyball

Katarina Baker (12 service points, six aces, six assists, three kills, two digs), Alexa Jagger (four digs, four service points), Maci Gnecco (eight service points, three aces, one block), Anastasia Forneris (one kill), Daniko Pairo (one assist), Madison Dugan (six kills, five service points, two digs, one ace), Maiti Losey (one kill, one block, one dig, one ace), Maria Boyle (two digs, two assists) and Nora Marino (three kills, three service points, one ace) led Pope John to a 25-18, 25-22 victory over Mendham on Tuesday, Sept. 22, in Sparta.

Pope John (2-4) was scheduled to play at Montville on Friday, Oct 2, at 4 p.m. before hosting Morris Catholic on Monday, Oct. 5, at 4 p.m.

Cross Country

Thomas Zapata placed fifth in a time of 17:41.42 and Mark Fagersten was 15th in 18:18.03 to lead the Sparta boys at the second Northwest Jersey Athletic Conference Batch Meet on Tuesday, Sept. 22, at Greystone Park in Morris Plains.

Celia Rossettini also placed fifth to steer the Lady Spartans win a time of 19:37.35.

At the same event, Nicholas Katsgiannis placed seventh in a time of 17:43.94 and Reece Wilson was 10th in 18:02.48 to lead the Pope John boys while Layne Cilli was 33rd in 21:54.96 to lead the Lady Lions.