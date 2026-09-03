Sparta VFW wins third straight Sparta Mushball championship

Sparta VFW captured its third consecutive Sparta Parks & Recreation Men’s Mushball championship Aug. 26, defeating CC Mortgage 3-1 in the deciding game of the six-team double-elimination playoffs.

CC Mortgage won the first championship-round game 2-1, handing Sparta VFW its first loss of the playoff tournament and forcing a winner-take-all finale.

Sparta VFW jumped out to an early lead in the deciding game. Carmen D’Aiuto led off with a single before Anthony D’Aiuto followed with an RBI triple to give Sparta VFW a 1-0 lead. Bill Sabo then delivered a single to make it 2-0.

Sparta VFW extended its advantage to 3-1 in the fourth inning when Tim Space delivered a two-out base hit that drove in an insurance run.

CC Mortgage threatened to tie the game in the top of the seventh inning, but Sparta VFW outfielder Connor Kopnik made a game-saving catch, robbing CC Mortgage of a potential two-run home run.

Sparta VFW held on for the 3-1 victory to complete the three-peat and claim its third straight Mushball championship.

Sparta VFW finished the 2026 season with a 15-3 record.