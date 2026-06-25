250th Woke

WOKE is “to wake up” and learn about our nation’s history,

Not just the laudatory but also the calamity.

The good we’ve done and with reflection at times the evil,

To avoid the harsh repeat of misguided upheaval.

In the early nineteen century lived the Cherokee,

Proud Indians adopting white man’s culture sincerely.

With churches, mills, schools, farms and their desire for inclusion,

Instead of Peace resented and massacred in perdition.

A century later in Tulsa the diligent “Black Wall Street”,

With banks, hotels, theaters and luxury homes a District elite.

An affluent African American community,

Subconscious incipiency caused cruel inhumanity.

Two minority communities destroyed wantonly,

We need honor this year’s celebrations with humility.

George Kibildis

Sparta