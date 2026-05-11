A turning point for Sparta

If you’ve been paying attention over the past several weeks, you’ve likely noticed a sharp increase in Letters to the Editor and public discussion on social media focused on the current and future direction of Sparta.

Residents are raising serious and valid concerns around:

A depleted municipal surplus, de-funding of community events and activities, pay freezes for township administration and staff coupled with sharp increases in employee healthcare; a proposed municipal tax increase of upwards of 11% and broader budget challenges; a sharp and steady decline in ratables (used to off-set tax increases)The removal of the veterans look-back tax benefit; a high number of pending lawsuits involving the township

I am confident that these challenges can be addressed and corrected. Doing so requires facts, thoughtful discussion, and collaboration with our residents and local business owners to build a sustainable path forward.

As promised, I remain firmly committed to serving “People Over Politics and Financial Accountability.” These principles have guided every position I’ve taken and every statement I’ve made on each of the issues above.

I am encouraged to see so many Sparta residents actively engaging and asking tough questions, because transparency, awareness, and public input are essential to good governance and sound decision-making. I encourage all residents to stay informed and participate respectfully by showing up at upcoming Township Council meetings—the next one scheduled for Tuesday, May 12. Your voice matters, and your involvement is critical in shaping the future of Sparta.

Mike Sylvester

Deputy Mayor

Sparta Township