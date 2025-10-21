Molly for Town Council

Support Molly Whilesmith for Town Council. Molly will bring needed years of experience to the Council. Molly supports keeping Sparta green. That’s what I believe we all moved here for. Open space and solid schools.

Molly is opposed to Cannabis/Pot stores in Sparta, especially 250 feet from a school, church, or nursery school.

Molly wishes to maintain Sparta’s natural beauty. She promotes Open Space. She opposes mega warehouses, truck traffic, and paving over Sparta. Sparta does not need to become the next fully developed Wayne or Totowa.

Molly believes and supports a healthy town reserve, fiscal responsibility and strong leadership.

Vote #2 Molly Whilesmith on Nov. 4. Your vote shapes Sparta future.

Mark Scott and Marjy Murphy

Sparta Township