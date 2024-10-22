6 compete for 2 council seats

Six people are running for two seats on the Township Council in the Nov. 5 election.

Council members Josh Hertzberg and Christine Quinn are seeking re-election. Also running are Angela Kasse, Celeste Luciano, Marjory Murphy and Mark Scott.

Here are the candidates’ statements:

JOSH HERTZBERG

Why are you running for the Township Council?

I’m running for Township Council because I love Sparta and want my children to experience the kind of childhood I had growing up here.

I’ve seen how we overcame financial hardships in the past, going from $300 in the bank to $13 million, and I’m concerned we’re slipping back. I want to protect our township from these financial risks and bring back fiscal responsibility so that families can continue to call Sparta home.

I care deeply about our hometown and won’t sit back and watch it falter.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

1) Reverse the financial decline. When the government overspends, it either raises taxes or borrows against the future, both of which burden our children. We need fiscal discipline to avoid this.

2) Bring truth and honesty to government. I believe in providing people with the facts free from any agenda so they can make informed decisions about Sparta’s future.

3) Focus on families. The council’s focus on activism has taken resources away from family-centered projects. Families are the backbone of Sparta, and we need to refocus on their needs.

What makes you the best candidate for this position?

My love for Sparta and its people drives me. I have no personal agenda - I will always act in the best interests of the families and residents who call this township home.

Background and qualifications.

I’m a married father of four, a local business owner, and a retired law enforcement officer and International Longshoremen’s Association member.

I understand what it takes to put Sparta’s families first.

ANGELA KASSE

Why are you running for the Township Council?

I’m running for Town Council to ensure that Sparta stays the Sparta that we love.

Being involved with the community since we moved here has given me the drive to continue to assist and improve quality of life for all Spartans.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

1) If elected to Town Council, I will work to increase the communication and information exchange between the residents and town council.

2) Continue to encourage the master plan rewrite, which will help prevent mega-warehouses and promote development that benefits Spartans.

3) Support local commerce to maintain Sparta’s small-town feel.

What makes you the best candidate for this position?

As a well-rounded resident, I and my family are involved in a growing number of organizations within Sparta.

I have two children in elementary school who are active in various sports and extracurricular activities throughout Sparta.

My husband is a combat veteran and member of our local VFW.

I help the senior community and support local charities like the Samaritan Inn.

I served out my term on the Planning Board and helped form the subcommittee for the master plan rewrite.

My family is active throughout Lake Mohawk and volunteers every year during annual cleanup efforts to keep our neighborhood safe and pristine.

During my years as a leader of a nationwide labor union, I fought to have the people’s voices heard and helped create a safer work environment.

My family quickly fell in love with Sparta when we moved here and it’s my goal to maintain a Sparta that is a great place for all to live, work and thrive.

CELESTE LUCIANO

Why are you running for the Township Council?

As a Planning Board member, it became clear: The way to meet our goals is to rework Sparta’s master plan. It will enable reasonable development, sustain ratables and defend against reckless development that negatively impacts our town. That’s a process I’ve begun and stand behind.

Recently, when the vote for approval of funding this necessary project was presented to the council, Josh Hertzberg voted “no” and Christine Quinn “abstained” from the vote. This negative outcome solidified my decision. We need people who support the change we haven’t seen in 40 years!

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

My main focus is and will continue to be the master plan. My first goal will be to see the document through to completion and be sure ordinances will align appropriately to the new master plan. With community engagement, I know we’ll get to where Sparta needs to be.

My other areas of focus are sustainable ratables and a walkable downtown. With balanced development and reformation projects like the dilapidated gas stations in town, we will be able to attract and keep businesses that can be sustained by a walkable downtown.

Residents are concerned about traffic and pedestrian safety. I am too!

What makes you the best candidate for this position?

Unlike other candidates, I am involved in a historic undertaking. The master plan hasn’t been reworked since 1984. Re-examinations and amendments haven’t done enough for the Sparta of today.

I don’t throw money at problems, nor do I blame others for what’s happening. I prepare to do the work and get the job done!

I’m working for our town today and for the Sparta of the future - a Sparta where our grandchildren will be proud to raise their kids!

Background and qualifications.

As the owner of a small, local accounting firm, I’m well-versed in the need to balance fiscal responsibility and green space. If elected, my expertise will work for you, the residents.

MARJORY MURPHY

Why are you running for the Township Council?

I’m Marjy Murphy, and I’m proud to call Sparta my home. My family has lived here since the 1940s, and my heart and soul are rooted in this community. Our town is more than just a place to live - it’s a unique way of life.

From the beauty of our open spaces and the fresh air to the sense of community we share, I am deeply committed to preserving what makes Sparta special. Familiar faces, safe streets, great schools and a thriving local business community all contribute to the small-town feel that defines us.

If elected to the Township Council, I will work hard to maintain and enhance these qualities.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

My top priorities:

1) Fiscal Responsibility. Ensuring our tax dollars are spent wisely, with transparency and efficiency.

2) Common-sense development. Protecting our town’s character through thoughtful development that balances growth with the preservation of our natural beauty.

3) Cohesive planning. Creating a vision for our future that respects our original town architecture and prioritizes open space over financial gain for developers.

4) Protecting our water. Taking action to safeguard our water supply from the over-saturation of harmful PFAS chemicals.

What makes you the best candidate for this position?

I believe I am the best candidate for this position because I lead with honesty, integrity and a deep commitment to doing what’s best for our constituents.

I have no personal or financial interest on the line - only a desire to see our town continue to thrive.

With over 30 years of volunteer service in this community, I understand the needs of our residents and am ready to work hard for you.

Background and qualifications.

I’ve had the privilege of serving on the board of trustees for the Sparta Community Food Pantry, helping families in need. As a longtime member and volunteer with the Ski Hawks since the 1970s, I’ve had the opportunity to contribute to our town’s recreational programs.

I also supported Sparta High School sports, quarterbacking the build of the Snack Shack at the high school.

Additionally, I’m proud to volunteer with the Lake Mohawk Preservation Foundation, working to protect and preserve the beauty of one of our town’s greatest natural treasures.

As the chief operating officer of Biosthetics and with my experience in sales, marketing and regional management at companies like Saks Fifth Avenue, Paul Mitchell, and Procter & Gamble, I bring a proven track record of leadership and problem-solving to the table. I know how to manage complex issues while keeping the best interests of our community at heart.

CHRISTINE QUINN

Why are you running for the Township Council?

I am deeply committed to serving our community and ensuring that every resident and business owner’s voice is heard.

With over 12 years of experience on the council/various boards, I have the knowledge and skills to navigate the complexities our town faces.

My focus is on preserving our history while building a sustainable future. I remain committed to supporting our local heroes in emergency response, ensuring that our community is safe. Ultimately, my goal is to enhance the quality of life for all residents and ensure that our town remains a special place for generations to come.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

1) Be the voice for all residents. I am committed to ensuring that every resident and local business owner feels heard and represented.

2) Establish a source of truth. In an age where misinformation spreads rapidly, I am committed to creating a reliable source of truth for residents that will empower individuals to independently fact-check the opinions and information they encounter on social media, promoting transparency and informed decision-making within our community.

3) Leverage experience for community success. Drawing from my extensive experience on the council and various boards, I will contribute my insights to help Sparta effectively navigate the challenges and seize the opportunities that lie ahead.

What makes you the best candidate for this position?

Commitment to serving our residents: I prioritize serving our town’s people over politics. My dedication is rooted in the principles that inspired me to seek office originally - serving, preserving and securing the place we collectively call home.

Extensive experience: With 12 years on the council and various boards, I have gained the skills necessary to address complex issues effectively.

Fiscal accountability: The municipality receives about 17% of each tax dollar. I advocate against unnecessary spending, with a focus on minimizing risks (i.e. unnecessary litigation) while managing our budget during challenging economic times.

Leadership: As mayor in 2016 and 2021, I navigated challenges like the COVID pandemic, learning to handle difficulties with resilience and clarity.

Background and qualifications.

Wife, mother and grandmother, serving our community for 30 years.

Recipient of “Sussex County Outstanding Women Tribute” (2019), “Outstanding Spartan Award” (2021), Sussex County Mayor of the Year (2021).

Co-Founder of Salute 07871-Hometown Heroes banner campaign and of Sparta Community Emergency Response Team.

Member of Sparta Town Council (2013-current), Sparta mayor (2016, 2021), deputy mayor five times, member of Sparta Township Planning Board (2016-22). Council liaison to Recreation Advisory Committee, Senior Advisory Committee, Lake Mohawk Country Club, Salute 07871 and Board of Health.

President, Sussex County League of Municipalities (current) and member of the New Jersey League of Municipalities executive board (current).

MARK SCOTT

Why are you running for the Township Council?

My primary reason is to stop the mega-warehouse, unbridled development and paving over of our town.

Marjy Murphy and I wish to reduce development, stabilize our school population growth (64.4% of town budget).

We wish to dismiss the fantasy that so-called ratables are needed in our town and that we need to aggressively grow the town.

We are pro-drinking water and believe we must plan for Sparta’s future water sources fast.

We believe in increasing the town’s ownership of open space. While open space pays less in tax, it requires much less in township services, schools, police etc.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

1) Stop the mega-warehouse being proposed on Germany Flats aquifer, supplying 70% of Sparta’s water.

2) Work on cleaning our drinking water (our water is 2.50 times the EPA maximum for PFAS or forever chemicals) and preventing further pollution to our aquifer. Promote and acquire more open space in Sparta.

3) Listen to the taxpayers.

What makes you the best candidate for this position?

I want to do the “right thing for Sparta” and our future generations. I believe in Sparta’s future. It can be a positive and an even better place to live.

We are funding our own campaign. We are not beholden to special-interest groups, unions, developers, donors, etc. We are here to serve the town and taxpayers, not ourselves and our pocketbooks. Marjy Murphy and I will do our best for Sparta.

Background and qualifications.

34-year resident, Eagle Scout, 40-year commercial real estate professional/company founder.

MBA from Purdue University; undergrad from UConn in finance and real estate, Trustee on three charities, including the Lake Mohawk Preservation Foundation, Freedom House and Stepping Stones Foundation. Lake Mohawk Ski Hawk.

Attendee and participant in countless Sparta Township Council, Planning and Zoning board meetings.

Most importantly, father of two successful young women.