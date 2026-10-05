Sparta deserves leadership that delivers

As this election season comes upon us, Sparta residents are hearing a lot of campaign promises, which is very encouraging. However, voters should ask themselves a simple question: who has been leading these conversations, and who has been doing the work behind them?

For the past several years, in various roles with the township, Deputy Mayor Michael Sylvester has consistently advocated for a pro-business approach to strengthen Sparta’s tax base, promoted facts over fear, supported educating before we legislate when making difficult decisions, pushed for fiscal accountability in municipal spending, questioned budget increases, and called for an end to unnecessary litigation that costs taxpayers money.

Today, many of those same ideas are becoming part of the broader conversation in Sparta. That is encouraging, because these are important priorities for the future of our community.

Leadership means asking tough questions when few others will. It means standing up for taxpayers, even when it is unpopular. It means focusing on solutions.

As voters evaluate the direction of our town, I encourage them to look at the record. Consider who has consistently championed these priorities and worked to move them forward.

Sparta deserves leaders who don’t simply talk about the issues. Sparta deserves leaders who have been willing to do the work.

On Nov. 3, I hope my fellow Spartans will support Sylvester, Day and Convey, which is a team I believe can bring the leadership, accountability and community focus Sparta needs to move forward.

Anthony Scandariato

Sparta