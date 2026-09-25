Let’s get back to the facts

People can have their own opinions. They can’t have their own facts.

From the beginning, our campaign has been grounded in a simple principle: Sparta deserves facts, transparency and honest discussion — not fear, speculation or political rhetoric. In short: Fact Over Fear.

Over the past several months, Sparta residents have become increasingly engaged in discussions about the financial and operational direction of our Township. And they should be.

The facts raise legitimate questions:

Sparta’s surplus has been significantly depleted, leaving less financial flexibility for the future.

Property taxes and municipal spending have increased, including a significant municipal tax increase in 2026.

Healthcare and personnel costs continue to rise, putting additional pressure on future budgets.

Capital needs remain a concern, with important infrastructure investments competing for limited resources.

The Township has experienced a significant shortfall in ratable revenue, making it even more important to strengthen our tax base.

Litigation continues to carry costs for taxpayers.

And perhaps most importantly, we need a sustainable long-term financial plan.

This isn’t about party politics. It’s about Sparta. It’s about our community. It’s about putting people first.

The question isn’t whether these challenges exist. The question is what are we going to do about them?

Simply accepting higher costs and higher taxes as inevitable is not a strategy. Sparta needs fiscal discipline, accountability, operational efficiency, responsible economic development, and a clear plan for the years ahead.

That is what People Over Politics and Financial Accountability mean to me.

As a member of the Township Council, I believe our residents deserve transparency, straight answers and decisions based on facts — not fear, speculation or political rhetoric.

I am encouraged by the growing number of residents who are paying attention, asking questions and getting involved. An informed community makes for better government.

I encourage every resident to look at the numbers, read the public documents, attend Council meetings and ask the questions that matter.

Because Sparta’s future shouldn’t be decided by slogans.

It should be decided by facts, fiscal discipline and responsible leadership.

Facts Over Fear.

People Over Politics.

Accountability Over Excuses.

Peter Litchfield

Sparta