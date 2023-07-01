$!Three reasons why locals are installing patios instead of decks this year

Athenia Mason Supply, the Tri-State-Area’s go-to for all things hardscape, has seen a boom in sales over the past few years as locals continue to install or enhance their outdoor living spaces.
They turn to Athenia to get the job done: the local mason supply shop offers everything from patios and stone fire pits, to outdoor fireplaces and outdoor kitchens. Rated 5-stars on Google by dozens of customers, Athenia is known for its expansive selection of natural stone materials, pricing competitive with big box stores, and top-tier customer service.
“They were wonderful to work with. Every time I’ve stopped in for anything, there was someone asking how they could help me,” said Sussex County, N.J. customer Barry R. “Great service, huge selection, extremely fair prices.”
On top of having great service and pricing, locals also turn to Athenia for its incredible selection. Recently, there has been an uptick in patio sales. Here’s why homeowners are choosing to install patios instead of decks this summer:
1. Affordability
Redesigning your outdoor space can be expensive; get the bang for your buck this summer. When it comes to materials and installation, a patio can save thousands of dollars.
Patios, on average, cost between $1,000-$5,000. Meanwhile, the average cost a deck is over $7,700.
Installing a deck also has a higher installation cost at $30 - $60 per square foot. Patio installation is approximately $8 - $20 per square foot.
Decks also require permits and inspection fees, another added cost. Patios, generally, do not.
2. Longevity
Wooden decks tend to rot and need to be replaced every 10-15 years. Stone patios can last a century, and concrete patios last between 30-50 years.
3. Sustainability
Patios are made with natural stone materials, a more sustainable option than Trex decks, which are made with plastic -- and signifitcantly more expensive.
On top of offering a natural look, and more customizable design options, patios are easier to clean and maintain. You also don’t need to worry about how much weight the patio can hold, whereas decks have limitations.