Ministers of Apollo bring 18th-century music, fashion to life

Erik and Eliza Lichack perform as the Ministers of Apollo.

Eliza has a degree in history and specializes in studying historic apparel and social customs. She is a trained mezzo soprano. Erik has a degree in music education with a concentration on harpsichord. He researches and collects music from 18th century England and America.

The couple dresses in 18th century costumes, which they create themselves. During their program, they explain the details of their costumes, hairstyles, and cosmetics. Their cosmetics are made from 18th century recipes.

They perform popular dances and songs from the revolutionary era. Erik accompanies Eliza on harpsichord.