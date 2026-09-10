Sparta United Methodist Church to host annual art show and sale

Sparta United Methodist Church will host its annual art show and sale Saturday, Nov. 14, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., featuring the work of local artists.

The free event will be held at the church, 71 S. Sparta Ave., Sparta, and will showcase a variety of artistic disciplines, including paintings, photography, glass art, ceramics and cards.

Carolyn Hartley, the show’s program coordinator and an award-winning artist, organized the event after being inspired by the talent of artists in the area. Hartley’s work has been exhibited in California, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Tennessee.

“As an artist myself, I thought it would be great to invite new local artists to participate in this show, as well as the more seasoned artists,” Hartley said.

The event was well received when it was first held several years ago, prompting Hartley and her committee to make it an annual event.

“We received applications from artists of all ages, so we’re anticipating another impressive show,” Hartley said. “And we have a few local artists participating whose work is fairly well known.”

Artists will be present throughout the event to showcase their work and answer questions from visitors.

Attendees will have an opportunity to browse and purchase artwork, with pieces available to take home the day of the show. Organizers said the event also offers an opportunity to find unique holiday, birthday, hostess and housewarming gifts while supporting local artists.

All proceeds from the show will benefit educational programs and community-building opportunities for young people.

The event is free and open to the public. The church has ample parking and is accessible to people with mobility needs.