Van Kirk White Oak ranks third among New Jersey’s largest white oaks

The Van Kirk White Oak in Sparta has moved from 11th to third among New Jersey’s largest white oak trees following its latest official measurement by the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection.

New Jersey has documented its largest native trees since 1930. Trees on the state’s Big Tree and Heritage Tree lists are measured every 10 years.

Forrest Jennings, a forestry assistant with the NJDEP, conducted the latest measurement and said the oak exceeded growth expectations and appeared healthy.

Trees are scored based on circumference, height and crown spread. The Van Kirk White Oak’s circumference increased from 19 feet to 21 feet over the past decade. Its height grew from 98 feet to 104 feet, while its canopy spread increased from 103 feet to 108 feet.

Based on the latest measurements, Jennings estimated the white oak is about 410 years old.

The tree is listed on both the state’s Big Tree and Heritage Tree lists. Historical photographs provided by the Sparta Historical Society helped document the tree’s age and history and contributed to its designation as a heritage tree.

Jennings also measured a large sugar maple on the Van Kirk Museum property and estimated its age at 308 years.