Kurt Michael VanDerMark, 55, of Sparta, passed away unexpectedly at home on Tuesday, April 21, 2026.

Born in Newton, Kurt graduated from High Point High School with the class of 1988 and earned a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering, cum laude, from Virginia Tech in 1993.

Kurt began his career as a service research engineer and test driver for Goodyear. For the past 26 years, he was a dedicated employee of HighPoint.com.

A passionate cyclist, golfer, and league bowler, Kurt found great joy in sports and competition. Above all else, he was a devoted and proud father to his children, Erik and Sydney, whom he loved wholeheartedly. He was their biggest supporter and loudest cheerleader, enthusiastically attending Erik’s hockey games and Sydney’s basketball games. Kurt shared 24 loving years of marriage with his wife, Veronica “Ronni” Daggett VanDerMark, the love of his life.

Kurt is survived by his beloved wife, Ronni; his children, Erik and Sydney; 101-year-old grandmother, Louise “Gams” Piekarski; his mother, Linda Phillips, and her husband, Harold, of Tennessee; his Uncle Larry VanDerMark of Florida; his brother, David, of California; his sister, Lauren Ayers, and her husband, Joe, of Montague; and his brother, Kevin Smedley, and his wife, Kecia, of Texas. Bob and Diane Phillips of Virginia; Annette and Greg Shuman of Pennsylvania; and Kathy and Clay Meyer of Florida.

He is also survived by his in-laws, Kathleen and George Daggett of Sparta; his sisters- and brothers-in-law, Kathy Smart and John Wells of Sparta; Chip and Sandy Daggett of Independence; Dan and Tracey Daggett of Sparta; Kurt was a proud uncle to Zachary and Kalie Ayers, Kate Ayers and Dan Schor, Kolter Smedley, Jacqueline Smart, Blake Smart, Thomas Smart, Joseph Smart, Shea Harrison, Kaelyn Daggett, Danny Daggett, Anna Daggett, and Maeve Daggett.

He was predeceased by his father, LeRoy VanDerMark; Meredith VanDerMark; and his best friend, Keith Smart.

Kurt will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Visitation will be held at Goble Funeral Home, 22 Main St., Sparta, NJ 07871 on Monday, April 27, 2026, from 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m., at Our Lady of the Lake Roman Catholic Church, 294 S Sparta Ave, Sparta, NJ 07871, on Tuesday, April 28, 2026.

A graveside service will follow at Good Shepherd Cemetery, 69 Airport Road, Andover, NJ 07821.