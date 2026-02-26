Terry Ann Hinchcliff, 52, a beloved sister, aunt, and cherished friend, passed away on Feb.16, 2026. Born on May 21, 1973, in Dover, New Jersey, she was a devoted member of Faith Baptist Church in Sparta for over 30 years.

Terry spent much of her life in Newton, N.J., where she worked tirelessly to overcome challenges and pursue the things many take for granted. Her perseverance was matched only by her generosity. She was known for her giving spirit, regularly donating food, gifts, and anything she felt might brighten someone else’s day.

Gifted with creativity, Terry found joy in crafting and crocheting, creating beautiful blankets and keepsakes that will be treasured for years to come. Her church community held a special place in her heart - she was steadfast in her faith, loved working with children, and formed countless meaningful friendships throughout the years.

Despite facing numerous health struggles, Terry met each day with remarkable strength, courage, and optimism. She was rarely seen without a smile and was always ready with a sassy remark that could lift anyone’s spirits.

Terry’s kindness, resilience, and unwavering faith leave a legacy in the hearts of all who knew her.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2026, at 10:00 a.m., at Faith Baptist Church, 121 Sparta Ave, Sparta, NJ 07871. A small reception to follow.