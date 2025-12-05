x
A mix of vintage and modern

Sparta
05 Dec 2025
    A mix of vintage and modern
This adorable cape has numerous updates and is the ultimate mixture of new style and classic favorites.

The first level boasts a spacious living room anchored by gleaming wood floors and a gorgeous brick fireplace. It opens to the dining area with built-in cabinetry. The kitchen glows with high tech appliances while the first level is completed with two large bedrooms, an updated full bath and a charming three-season room off the dining area.

Upstairs, two more bedrooms shine with another updated full bathroom, new hardwood floors and a convenient laundry room.

Updates that will impress include central air, natural gas, a new roof and some new windows. A single car garage opens to a workshop area.

With a short stroll to Lake Mohawk’s Balanced Rock Beach, you’ll love the beauty and elegance of the township of Sparta.

ESSENTIAL INFORMATION
Address: 377 E. Shore Trl., Sparta, NJ
Price: $529,000
Taxes: $9,539
Agents: Christine and Marc Tremain, Weichert Realtors
Christine’s Cell: 845-742-6647
Marc’s Cell: 973-986-5357