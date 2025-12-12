Askin & Hooker Marks 10 Years of service

Askin & Hooker, LLC is marking its 10th anniversary, celebrating a decade of providing legal services and community support since opening in 2015. The firm as founded on the belief that a local law office should serve its neighbors not only through legal work but through meaningful, everyday involvement in the community.

Over the years, Askin & Hooker has expanded from one office to three, including its main Sparta location. The growth has allowed the firm to assist families and businesses across New Jersey while maintaining a strong local presence.

One of the firm’s signature initiatives is Wills for Warriors, which offers free simple wills to veterans and active-duty service members. Each year, attorneys meet with veterans throughout Sussex County to ensure they have access to essential estate planning tools at no cost.

The firm also supports young adults and their families through its Guard Your Grad program, which provides guidance and key legal documents such as powers of attorney and healthcare proxies. The free initiative helps parents stay involved in their children’s care and decision-making as they enter adulthood.

“As a local firm, we feel a deep responsibility to support the community that supports us,” said partner Bill Askin. “Whether we’re preparing documents for a veteran, guiding a family through a transition or showing up at local events, these programs reflect who we are and what we value.”