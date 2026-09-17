Superior rental home

Available Oct. 1, this gorgeous rental has it all.

With three bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths, there is spacious room for all.

The custom kitchen showcases stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinets while the living room features a cozy fireplace. Wood flooring is throughout the first level. A large deck is off the dining room and an office is also on the main level.

Heading upstairs are three excellently-sized bedrooms and two fully renovated bathrooms as well as a laundry area and a bonus room.

The two- car garage offers housing for your vehicles while the garage is also equipped with cedar closets.

Located near beaches, trails, the clubhouse and commuter roads, you will be proud to call 73 Park Road your home.