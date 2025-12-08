Garden Club hosts holiday party

A Christmas wonderland set the scene for the Lake Mohawk Country Club Garden Club’s holiday party on Dec. 5.

Members, guided by Esther Kashkin, created decorative swag to enhance the festive atmosphere.

The evening’s celebration was orchestrated by Denny Kevil and Sharon Smith, and attendees brought gifts for an exchange. Guests enjoyed a meal prepared by Chef Antonio and his staff.

Despite the winter cold and snow, the warmth of the gathering was evident in the smiles of those attending.

Looking ahead, golfers are preparing for Lori Healy and Carol Gordon’s 4th Annual Florida Winter Golf Weekend at the end of January, while others continue to enjoy the beauty of a white winter—if only for a short time.