Harlem Wizards come to Sparta

Sparta. The Harlem Wizards held a fundraiser event on Feb. 1 at Sparta Township High School.

| 02 Feb 2026 | 02:00
    Harlem Wizards players perform.
    Harlem Wizards players perform. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Children line up for autographs from the Harlem Wizareds
    Children line up for autographs from the Harlem Wizareds ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Kids participate in a game with the Harlem Wizards.
    Kids participate in a game with the Harlem Wizards. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)