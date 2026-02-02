Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Calendar
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Pets
Experts
Local Home Pros
Features
Back to School
Bride Guide
Foodie
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Senior Living
Teen
Orange County Insider Guide
Passaic County Insider Guide
Pike County Insider Guide
Sussex County Insider Guide
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
NEWSLETTER
DONATE
x
Sections
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Calendar
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Pets
Experts
Local Home Pros
Features
Back to School
Bride Guide
Foodie
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Senior Living
Teen
Orange County Insider Guide
Passaic County Insider Guide
Pike County Insider Guide
Sussex County Insider Guide
Do Stuff
Subscribe to Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
Place a Classified or Legal Notice
© COPYRIGHT 2022 STRAUS NEWS
Home
News
Local News
Harlem Wizards come to Sparta
Sparta. The Harlem Wizards held a fundraiser event on Feb. 1 at Sparta Township High School.
maria kovic
Sparta Township
/
| 02 Feb 2026 | 02:00
Harlem Wizards players perform.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Children line up for autographs from the Harlem Wizareds
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Kids participate in a game with the Harlem Wizards.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Facebook
Twitter
Comentários
Tags
1
Harlem Wizards
2
maria kovic
3
Sparta Township
RELATED NEWS
Sparta Township High School cheerleaders
(
Photo by Maria Kovic
)
Cheerleaders perform at 2025 Expo
Eleven jazz bands from Sussex County were to perform in the annual Sparta Jazz Fest on April 2. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
Photos: Sparta Jazz Fest 2025
The runners are off at the Sparta Township Turkey Trot on Nov. 27.
(
Photo by Maria Kovic
)
Sparta hosts Turkey Trot
Get News Alerts
Get the Newspaper
MOST VIEWED
MOST COMMENTED