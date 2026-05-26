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Hilltop school assembles colonial museum

Sparta. In anticipation of the nation’s 250th birthday, Hilltop Country Day School’s teachers and students assembled a colonial museum, a creative tribute to America’s road to independence.

America /
| 26 May 2026 | 12:13
    In anticipation of the nation’s 250th birthday, Hilltop Country Day School’s teachers and students assembled a colonial museum, a creative tribute to America’s road to independence.
    In anticipation of the nation’s 250th birthday, Hilltop Country Day School’s teachers and students assembled a colonial museum, a creative tribute to America’s road to independence. ( Photo: Hilltop Country Day School)