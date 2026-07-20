Knights of Columbus Council 588 installs officers for new fraternal year

Marquette Council 588 of the Knights of Columbus installed its officers for the 2026-27 fraternal year during an Installation of Officers ceremony July 16 at Our Lady of the Lake Church.

Grand Knight Jeff Dickinson was installed along with the council’s newly elected officers, who pledged to uphold the Knights of Columbus’ principles of charity, unity, fraternity and patriotism.

The annual ceremony marks the start of the council’s new fraternal year and reaffirms its commitment to serving the Catholic Church and the community through charitable outreach, volunteer service, faith formation, family programs and civic engagement.

Under Dickinson’s leadership, Council 588 will continue serving the parish communities of Our Lady of the Lake in Sparta, St. Thomas Aquin Parish in Ogdensburg and Immaculate Conception Parish in Franklin.

The 2026-27 fraternal year also marks the continuation of the council’s 125th anniversary celebration. Founded in 1900, Marquette Council 588 is among a small number of Knights of Columbus councils worldwide to reach the milestone.

The council also begins the year after earning consecutive Star Council Awards, the Knights of Columbus’ highest recognition for excellence in membership growth, charitable service, faith formation and council operations.

Founded in 1900, Marquette Council 588 has supported Catholic parishes and communities throughout Sussex County for 125 years.