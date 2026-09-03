Knights of Columbus hosts 150 residents, staff at Miners game

The Knights of Columbus Marquette Council 588 hosted 150 residents and staff from the Diocese of Paterson Catholic Charities Department of Persons with Disabilities at a Sussex County Miners baseball game Aug. 14.

The annual event brings members of the community together to promote and celebrate community, faith and fellowship.

For more than 125 years, Marquette Council 588 has supported the parishes of Our Lady of the Lake in Sparta, St. Thomas of Ogdensburg and Immaculate Conception in Franklin.

The Knights of Columbus is a Catholic fraternal organization whose work is guided by the principles of charity, unity, fraternity and patriotism.