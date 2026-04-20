Lake Mohawk garden club outlines 2026 plans

Members of the Lake Mohawk Garden Club Women’s Association met recently to outline plans for 2026, focusing on educational programming, field trips and community floral projects.

The meeting, led by Esther Kashkin, included input from club horticulturists Holly Gouger and Jill Cadorin, who shared suggestions for future activities and improvements to club grounds. Greens Superintendent Tim Burtrum was expected to attend but was unable to do so due to work duties.

Members reviewed a series of planned excursions, including a spring visit to Peony’s Envy, as well as potential trips to Hudson Farms, Frelinghuysen Arboretum and Grey Towers National Historic Site gardens. A possible July outing to Warwick, N.Y., for a garden tour was also discussed.

The group also proposed launching recurring “garden walk” micro-classes led by Gouger, covering topics such as soil science and entomology, aimed at providing hands-on learning about landscape care.

Horticulture leaders are also preparing for submissions to the 2026 Augusta State Fair flower show, where the club has historically performed well.

In addition to educational initiatives, members will continue their tradition of creating floral arrangements for community events, including the Women’s Association Opening Day on May 17 and homes featured on the annual house tour.