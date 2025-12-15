Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Calendar
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Pets
Experts
Local Home Pros
Features
Back to School
Bride Guide
Foodie
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Senior Living
Teen
Orange County Insider Guide
Passaic County Insider Guide
Pike County Insider Guide
Sussex County Insider Guide
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
NEWSLETTER
DONATE
x
Sections
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Calendar
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Pets
Experts
Local Home Pros
Features
Back to School
Bride Guide
Foodie
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Senior Living
Teen
Orange County Insider Guide
Passaic County Insider Guide
Pike County Insider Guide
Sussex County Insider Guide
Do Stuff
Subscribe to Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
Place a Classified or Legal Notice
© COPYRIGHT 2022 STRAUS NEWS
Home
News
Local News
Operation: Toy Train comes to Sparta
Sparta. Operation: Toy Train visited Sparta on Saturday.
maria kovic
Sparta
/
| 15 Dec 2025 | 01:44
Santa Claus welcomes Operation: Toy Train into Sparta.
(
Photo by Maria Kovic
)
Esther and Lionel Mansfield of Andover pose at Operation: Toy Train.
(
Photo by Maria Kovic
)
Facebook
Twitter
Comentários
Tags
1
Andover
2
maria kovic
3
Operation: Toy Train
4
Sparta
RELATED NEWS
The Lake Mohawk Christmas tree is lit.
(
Photo by Maria Kovic
)
Lake Mohawk lights Christmas tree
Firefighters with Greenwood Forest Volunteer Fire Company #3 escort Santa through West Milford neighborhoods Sunday, Dec. 15. (Photo by Kathy Shwiff)
Santa sightings, last-minute shopping
Michelle Tagliabue and Katie Healy of Wantage stand in front of a Santa inflatable.
(
Photo by Maria Kovic
)
SCCC hosts Winter Festival
Get News Alerts
Get the Newspaper
MOST VIEWED
MOST COMMENTED