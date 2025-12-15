x
Operation: Toy Train comes to Sparta

Sparta. Operation: Toy Train visited Sparta on Saturday.

Sparta /
| 15 Dec 2025 | 01:44
    Santa Claus welcomes Operation: Toy Train into Sparta. ( Photo by Maria Kovic)
    Esther and Lionel Mansfield of Andover pose at Operation: Toy Train. ( Photo by Maria Kovic)