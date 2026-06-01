Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church to host blood drive

Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church will host a community blood drive Thursday, June 25, from 1 to 7 p.m. at 246 Woodport Road in Sparta.

The event is being held in partnership with New York Blood Center, and donors are encouraged to schedule appointments in advance using sponsor code 71131 or by calling 1-800-933-2566. Walk-ins will be accepted as space allows.

Organizers encourage participants to eat and drink beforehand and bring a donor ID card or photo identification.

Appointments remain available for the drive, which aims to support ongoing blood supply needs in the region.

A second community blood drive is scheduled for Aug. 27.