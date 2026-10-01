Shepherd of the Hills to host ‘Hollywood Halloween’ event

Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church will host Lumos’ “Hollywood Halloween,” an interactive community event, Saturday, Oct. 17.

The event will offer two sessions, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 to 9:30 p.m., allowing families and individuals to choose a time.

Lumos combines performance and audience participation in a story-driven experience centered on light, discovery and play. The event is open to all ages.

Parking at the church is limited, and organizers encourage attendees to carpool.

Tickets are available online, with a 15% discount on Gold tickets available using code WELCOME15, limited to five tickets per session.