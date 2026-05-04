Sparta council advances veterans tax ordinance despite public opposition

The Sparta Town Council voted 4-1 on April 28 to advance an ordinance that would establish limits on retroactive property tax relief for 100% disabled veterans, following extensive public comment and debate.

A final vote is scheduled for May 12 at 7 p.m. at the Municipal Center.

The ordinance prompted considerable public comment, with many community members expressing opposition.

One resident told the council he had researched how other municipalities handle similar matters, stating that several towns in Sussex County and across New Jersey provide retroactive property tax refunds to 100% disabled veterans. He cited examples including Newton, Linwood, Edison, Galloway, and Voorhees, which reportedly allow retroactive refunds for up to 24 months. He also noted that Hopatcong and Franklin handle such cases through resolutions rather than formal ordinances, while other municipalities offer a 12-month retroactive period.

The discussion drew both factual arguments and emotional testimony. Several veterans shared personal stories about their service, while others proposed alternative solutions to help the township manage costs without limiting benefits.

Despite the strong public response, the council proceeded with the ordinance’s introduction.

Other business

The meeting opened on a positive note, as officials welcomed two new volunteer firefighters to the Sparta Fire Department, recognizing their commitment to serving the community.

Council members also shared an infrastructure update, noting that Jersey Central Power & Light is upgrading electrical circuits throughout the township in an effort to reduce power outages. The project is expected to be completed by May 15.

Residents were reminded of an upcoming New Jersey Property Tax Relief seminar scheduled for May 13, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. The seminar will take place in the council chambers and is open to seniors aged 65 and older who receive Social Security or Railroad Disability benefits.