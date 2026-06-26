Sparta Elks award scholarships to two graduating seniors

Sparta Elks Lodge No. 2356 awarded two $1,000 Most Valuable Student Scholarships to graduating Sparta High School seniors during the Class of 2026 Senior Scholarship Dinner on June 10 at Lake Mohawk Country Club.

The scholarships were presented to Ling Mei Chen and Abigail Weisbeck in recognition of their academic achievement, leadership, community service and commitment to their future goals.

Chen plans to attend Boston University, where she will study biochemistry and molecular biology while pursuing a pre-med track.

Weisbeck will attend Virginia Tech this fall.

The Most Valuable Student Scholarship program is part of the Elks’ longstanding effort to recognize and support outstanding students in communities across the country.

Members of Sparta Elks Lodge No. 2356 congratulated both recipients and wished them continued success in their college careers.